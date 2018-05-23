Alderwoman Coggs to host Bronzeville Neighborhood Meeting on Wednesday

Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs will host a Bronzeville Neighborhood Meeting on Wednesday, May 23 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Milwaukee Urban League, 435 W. North Ave. The meeting with be co-hosted by 16thAssembly District Representative Leon Young.

“We will have a chance to share the latest in development and activities occurring in the Bronzeville Arts, Cultural and Entertainment District,” Alderwoman Coggs said. “And I would also like it to be a dialogue in which the community members share with us their neighborhood issues and concerns.

What: Bronzeville Neighborhood Meeting

When: Wednesday, May 23 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m

Where: Milwaukee Urban League, 435 W. North Ave.