Alderwoman Coggs to Host Meeting on Street Reconstruction Project

Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs invites residents to a public meeting on Wednesday, September 11th regarding roadway work on W. Hopkins St. The meeting will take place at the GLOW Building, 2300 W. Hopkins St. from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Alderwoman Coggs hopes that residents will take advantage of this opportunity to ask questions and voice concerns about the project with representatives from the Department of Public Works and the Milwaukee Health Department.

“It has come to my attention that there are questions in the neighborhood about the construction work that is taking place along Hopkins St. and I encourage residents to attend Wednesday’s meeting to ask questions and to receive additional information about the project,” Alderwoman Coggs said.

What: Public Meeting

When: Wednesday, September 11th (5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.)

Where: GLOW Building, 2300 W. Hopkins St.