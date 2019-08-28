Alderwoman Coggs to host Wednesday town hall meeting at Hillside

Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs invites residents to a town hall meeting TOMORROW – Wednesday, August 28th. The meeting will take place at the Hillside Resource Center, 1752 N. 7th St. from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Alderwoman Coggs hopes that residents will take advantage of this opportunity to ask questions and voice concerns about their neighborhood. Representatives from the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee (Associate Director Willie L. Hines, Jr. and Director of Community Programs and Services Kenneth Barbeau), the Department of Public Works, the Department of Neighborhood Services, the Neighborhood Improvement Development Corp., the Department of City Development and Milwaukee Police Department Districts 1 and 5 will all be present and available to answer questions.

“It is important for residents to interact with and voice concerns to their elected officials,” Alderwoman Coggs said. “I encourage residents to attend this town hall meeting and help shape the direction of our city.”

What: Town Hall Meeting

When: Wednesday, August 28th (5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.)

Where: Hillside Resource Center, 1752 N. 7th St.