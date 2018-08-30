Alderwoman Lewis welcomes Notes Jokes and Hope Festival

Alderwoman Chantia Lewis would like to welcome the Notes Jokes and Hope Festival to the New 9thDistrict this Labor Day Weekend, Friday August 31 through Sunday, September 2. The event takes place in the Northridge Mall Parking Lot, 8110 W. Brown Deer Road with the festival grounds opening daily at 10 a.m.

The festival will host national musical artists, comedians and recording industry executives from all over the country. This event is unlike any other ever seen in the region. While it hosts as many as 15 national acts, this festival promises to be more than just a musical event. It is also a three day talent competition. There will be cash awards, a brand new 2018 automobile and a recording and development deal given away to the 1st place winner.

Built around a concept developed by NKE GLOBAL’s CEO and Founder, Anderson Cotton, the NJH Festival will offer rays of Hope for Southeastern Wisconsin and the region at large. The festival will also host on its grounds daily seminars and symposiums aimed at providing outlets and professional outreach for those in need. There will be free seminars on credit repair, first time home buying, auto loan procurement, youth empowerment, teenage pregnancy prevention and resources for young women affected by it and a record industry 101 seminar.

Long known as the city of festivals, Cotton selected Milwaukee from a bevy of other locales around the country seeking to lure his festival to their respective Markets. Cotton says of Milwaukee, “I cannot think of a better place to launch our mission ofHope and positive change. Milwaukee is the perfect launch pad for the festival. Thisfestival will change someone’s life.”

For more information on the Notes Jokes and Hope festival, go to njhfestival.com or call 1-800-392-6901.