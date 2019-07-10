Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs to host a town hall meeting on Today July 10

Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs will host a town hall meeting on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The meeting will take place at Kern Park picnic shelter #3, 3614 N. Humboldt Blvd. In case of rain, the meeting will be held at Running Rebels, 225 W. Capitol Dr.

Representatives from the Department of Public Works, the Department of Neighborhood Services, the Neighborhood Improvement Development Corp., the Department of City Development and Milwaukee Police Department Districts 1 and 5 will all be present to answer questions at the meeting.

In addition, Ms. Griselda Aldrete will be Ald. Coggs’ special guest. Ms. Aldrete has been nominated by Mayor Tom Barrett to be the new Executive Director of the City of Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission. Ms. Aldrete, who must be confirmed by the Common Council, will talk about her qualifications for and why she wants the job.

“I encourage 6th District residents to attend the July 10 town hall meeting to discuss their concerns about city issues,” Alderwoman Coggs said. “I look forward to hearing residents’ comments, ideas, suggestions and requests for service as we work together to build a stronger community..”

What: Town Hall Meeting

When: Wednesday, July 10 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m

Where: Kern Park picnic shelter 3

3614 N. Humboldt Blvd.

Rain location: Running Rebels, 225 W. Capitol Dr.