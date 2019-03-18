Alderwoman’s Coggs, Lewis and Dodd Spend A Day With The Girls

A girl’s day every woman is entitled to have one of these regularly. Rather single, married, or just dating a time to break away from every day responsibilities is essential to a person’s mental health. Having time away from a relationship to give that person a chance to miss you can also work wonders, as not having enough time to yourself can cause issues. What does all of this have to do with anything? Well the phrase in itself when uttered immediately invokes happiness for a woman who needs that time, immediately she knows there are benefits associated with that time spent amongst other women. Here in Milwaukee, an Alderwoman with the last name Coggs decided to use the popular phrase, and turn it into a day of resources.

On March 14th City hall held its 9th Girls Day headlined by Coggs as Alderwomen’s Chantia Lewis, And Nikiya Dodd. The focus of the day is to expose young woman to careers in public service and leaderships positions in the city.

The event has seen exponential growth throughout the years, boasting an attendance of over 350 young women this year. Among attendees was 18 year old Bria Smith, who is the youth counsel president for the city of Milwaukee. Smith added to her resume by receiving the Vel PhillipsTrailblazer Award, given to a woman who demonstrated exceptional work in the area of social justice. Although the illustrious award was given only one young lady, many were awarded with knowledge and exposure from strong women who spoke to them through panels.

It was a True girls day indeed kudos to Alderwoman Coggs for bringing her vision to life to give direction to our youth.