Alds. Johnson, Dodd, Lewis invite residents to the Northwest Job Fair at Midtown Center

Alderman Cavalier Johnson and Alderwomen Nikiya Dodd and Chantia Lewis invite residents to partake in the Northwest Job Fair at Midtown Center, next week.

The job fair takes place Thursday, November 7th from 11 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., at the Midtown Center U.S. Bank Branch at 5526 W. Capitol Dr.

This will be a fantastic opportunity for members of the community who are actively seeking employment to leave a lasting impression on interviewers from multiple companies and corporations.

The event is free and open to the public. Sponsors include the 2nd, 5th, and the 9th Aldermanic Districts.

What: Northwest Job Fair at Midtown Center

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, November 7th

Where: U.S. Bank Branch at Midtown Center

5526 W. Capitol Dr.