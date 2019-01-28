All The Tools To Start A Business Given at Local Summit

“I’m not a businessman, I’m a business man!” A popular quote from the song Diamonds by Hip hop mogul Jay Z. Rap lyrics are typically filled with over inflated statements, but this one happens to be true. The rapper has started multiple business endeavors with all of them being wildly successful. Between Rocafella records, to Rocawear clothing line, sports management and slew of other things, he has a net worth of over 700 million dollars. By investing millions from his music career, he accumulated the necessary funds to invest and build his massive wealth, a feat impressive for anyone let alone an African American, who in earlier years did not make up a large part of business owners. Times are changing; there are massive increases in minority owned businesses around the world as well as Wisconsin. Recently there was summit held in Milwaukee to motivate those to join the wave.

The Milwaukee business now summit was held to give minority groups resources to start up. Reports have shown over the last year, there has been a 400% increase minority owned businesses worldwide, ad in Wisconsin a 71% increase during that time.

“I am hoping that you all take the information that you learn today. And that it aids you on your own business and that you share this information with others.”

This was a statement from Alderwoman Coggs who went on to say:

“Milwaukee is a great city, but it is as great as we make it.”

Attendees were able to learn about business financing options directly from sources like, Us Bank representatives, as well as reps from the WWBIC (Wisconsin Woman’s Business Initiative Corporation).

The event ended with a panel discussion that featured many local business owners such as, Joanna Brooks of Embody Yoga, and moderated by Andrea Williams of 98.3fm.

Not everyone can invest millions right away like Jay z did, but we can start small and build up. There are no as many limitations fro minorities the way it use to be in fact, out of all the increases African Americans are the group most highly represented, lets join the wave!