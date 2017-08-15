Allstate Supports Black Education by Teaming Up With the Tom Joyner Foundation for the Ninth Year in a Row

It seems like all hope isn’t lost when it comes to students who attend, or will attend HBCUs.

After President Donald Trump suggested that funding for black colleges were unconstitutional, many of the administrators, school board committees and students were worried about how that would affect the school as a whole.

Luckily for select students, scholarship funding has not been completely omitted.

According to BlackNews.com, Allstate Insurance Company and the Tom Joyner Foundation are coming together for their ninth year of supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and their students through the annual Quotes for Education (QFE) program.

According to recent reports, Allstate will donate up to $100,000 in scholarship funds to the Tom Joyner Foundation to assist students attending HBCUs.

They have agreed to donate $10 to the Tom Joyner Foundation, for every person that goes online to AllstateQuotesForEducation.com to request a quote for auto, home, motorcycle or renters insurance.

AllState is no stranger to giving back and that is one of the reasons TJF continues to partner with them.

Allstate has donated more than $1.6 million representing over 500 student scholarships distributed to HBCU students through the QFE program.

Allstate has committed to work with programs that empower the African American community includes its 12-year history of being the title sponsor of the Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion, in addition to its QFE partnership with the Tom Joyner Foundation.

“Allstate and the Tom Joyner Foundation are dedicated to investing in the journeys of students attending HBCU’s as we know that upon graduation they are well positioned to change lives and change the world,” said Cheryl Harris, senior vice president at Allstate and an alumna of Florida A&M University. “HBCU’s play an instrumental role in educating students from all walks of life – diverse in socio-economic status, 1st generation college attendees, city or country of origin – and it is through the cultivation of these curious and determined minds that they continue to have an immeasurable impact on society.”

To participate in the QFE program, visit www.AllstateQuotesForEducation.com or www.TomJoynerFoundation/2017-allstate-quotes-for-education/ to receive a quote online. Spread the word via social media using #TJFQFE

Sources:Chas Danner (New York Mag), BlackNews,