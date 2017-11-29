Milwaukee Community Journal

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority held their 44th Annual Debutante Cotillion

All Photos by Kim Robinson

On Saturday the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority held their 44th Annual Debutante Cotillion at the Pfister Hotel Milwaukee Wisconsin. Their were 20 young ladies that participated in this years event.  The winner for the 2017 Miss Debutante Kenady Alexis Beamon goes to Rufus KingInternational High School and plans on attending Tuskegee University majoring in Mass Communications / Media Studies.

