Alzheimer’s Association Celebrates Wisconsin at a Night to Remember

Milwaukee Admirals owner Harris Turer leads annual fundraising gala as honorary chair

MILWAUKEE – March 5, 2020 – The Alzheimer’s Association will host its 2020 A Night To Remember gala on Tuesday, March 10 at the Pfister Hotel in downtown Milwaukee. Harris Turer, owner of the Milwaukee Admirals, is the honorary chair for the event which will celebrate a few of the signature attributes that make Wisconsin great – strong families, sports teams, and supper clubs. Aaron Sims, Admirals play-by-play announcer, will emcee the evening.

“Alzheimer’s is a devastating disease that touches millions of lives,” said Harris Turer, owner of the Milwaukee Admirals. “It has affected my family too, so this is a cause that is very personal to me. I’m truly honored to serve as the honorary chair of the Alzheimer’s Association’s A Night to Remember Gala on March 10.”

Proceeds from the gala will support the extensive programs and services provided to the community by the Alzheimer’s Association including support groups, family and individual care consultation, education and training, safety services and a 24/7 Helpline.

A Night to Remember will begin at 5 p.m. with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction featuring themed baskets representing communities across Wisconsin. Throughout the evening, guests will enjoy a supper-club themed evening filled with unique touches like ice cream drinks and relish trays, hallmarks of Wisconsin’s supper club culture. The evening will conclude with a live auction featuring Ryder Cup tickets, once-in-a-lifetime Milwaukee experiences, a variety of sports experiences and vacation opportunities. More than 350 people are expected to attend the event.

For information about corporate sponsorship or to donate an auction item, please contact Crystal Luehne, Special Events Manager, at 414.775.7564 or [email protected]. To purchase tickets or for more information on the gala visit https://www.alzanighttoremember.org/.

About Alzheimer’s Association:

The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer care, support and research. Our Mission: the Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. For more information, visit www.alz.org.