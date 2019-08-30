Amani Neighborhood’s First Drug Take-Back Event

Kasaundra Brown, Coordinator of the Milwaukee County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition (MCSAP), said that getting rid of unwanted medication is a good way to prevent substance misuse, overdoses, or poisonings.

“Many people with a substance use problem say they first got hooked by trying pills being stored in someone else’s medicine cabinet, or pills that were offered to them by a friend or family member,” Brown said. “Unfortunately, taking someone else’s medication can be very dangerous and lead to bigger problems down the road.”

In addition to taking back the medication, organizers will provide information on how to store medication safely at home, how to deactivate medication, and where residents can drop off their unwanted medication at police and fire stations and pharmacies around Milwaukee.

The event’s organizers include the 53206 Drug-Free Communities Project, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, COA Youth &Family Centers, Friends of Moody Park, the Milwaukee County Substance Abuse Prevention coalition (MCSAP), Milwaukee Police Department, and Safe & Sound.