Amber Alert Update

The community is asked to continue in the search to find two-year-old Noelani Robinson, who Milwaukee Police say Dariaz Higgins abducted Monday, March 11. The MPD has apprehended Higgins, a suspect in the homicide of Robinson’s mother, Sierra Robinson and the child’s abductor. Sierra Robinson was fatally shot by Higgins Monday near North 91st Street and West Mill Road. Higgins was taken into custody at about 12:53 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, in the 5200 block of North 103rd Street. The MPD also arrested a second individual with Higgins for harboring and aiding a fugitive. There continues to be an active Amber Alert for Noelani and anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact local police or call 911 immediately.