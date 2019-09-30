American Black Inventors and Innovators Volume 3

Volume III has more than 685 Pages of Illustrations/ Specifications, and 55 Biographical Stories, documenting the lives and patents of great Black women and men Inventors for the months of July, August and September only.

This publication is intended as a library reference book for grades 4-12, Social Studies Departments, College and University Libraries and family tabletop as well as for scholarly research, STEM Programs and Corporate Diversity Programs. The goal of this book is to motivate Youth to pursue various scientific, medical and technical fields of study, and become entrepreneurs, improving the inventions of their ancestors, and make a better showing in the current records of the U.S. Patent Office. The book is available as a hard bound or eBook download.

AFCHRON has previously published two other volumes: Volume I American Black Inventors Pictorial Drawings and Illustrations consist of over 500 pages of Illustrations with Inventions covering January, February and March.

In Volume II American Black Inventor Innovators Astronauts and Space Missions, there are more than 542 pages of Illustrations with stories about Inventors, Pioneer Astronauts and their space missions. The Specifications for Volume II inventions from April, May and June, are available in a separate 472-page volume.