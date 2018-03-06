American Dream Business Pitch Competition Starts U.S. Tour with Black Expo America

March 10, 2018 at the Renaissance Hotel 10 am – 6:00 pm. Washington, DC (March 5, 2017) – Today, ‘American Dream Business’ announces the US tour with Black Expo America ‘American Dream Business’ pitch competition will travel across the U.S. hosting casting calls for business owners to pitch their business idea or concept to win $1,000, after the 2018 tour, American Dream Business Pitch Competition will award $20,000 at the finale in Washington, DC The Black Expo America tour kicks off in Washington DC onat the Renaissance Hotel 999 9th Street from

Contestants are invited to register to pitch their business to qualify to become one of the Top Ten to pitch on stage to win $1,000. Business icons serving as judges include Warren Brown, Celebrity Chef at CakeLove, Denise Rolark Barnes, Publisher of The Washington Informer Newspaper and others.

‘American Dream Business’ (ADB) is the brainchild of D. Yvonne Rivers, Principal of Phoebe Marketing Group and Creator and Producer of DC Shark Tank established in 2015. Business Pitch competitions are popping up across the globe. ADB beings a fresh and unique approach and perspective to pitching your business. Win or lose a pitch competition, business owners will be linked with business resources in all cities to grow and sustain a profitable business which is the ‘American Dream Business. ADB will be filmed on September 27th to produce a trailer to market to television networks.

D. Yvonne Rivers has been the Principal of The Phoebe Marketing Group since 1997, a business development, marketing and training company serving globally and headquartered in Washington, DC. She also provides motivational speaking to social entrepreneurs to grow globally with webinars, books, tapes and LIVE events. Yvonne is a graduate of Lincoln University in Pennsylvania and studied graduate marketing at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia.

Yvonne has over twenty-five years of business experience and is the creator and producer of ‘ DC Shark Tank ‘and ‘Phoebe Pitch Tank’ now, ‘American Dream Business’ which is a business pitch competition established in 2015 that has developed tremendous accolades including being featured ‘Black Enterprise Magazine’ and speaking and pitch competitions across the United States. Yvonne has expanded to Johannesburg, South Africa, London and Tamale, Ghana with her business ventures. About Black Expo America Inc.: www.blackexpoamerica.com [email protected]

Black Expo America Inc. was established by Mark Anthony Jenkins in 2013 in New York City. Black Expo America Inc. is a tradeshow, expo planning, and marketing company that has produced business expos and conferences in major cities such as New York, NY, Newark, NJ, and Philadelphia, PA. Black Expo America Inc. will emerge as the leading event planner uniting distinguished African-American, Caribbean and African entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals by showcasing their products and services nationwide. Black Expo Inc. will travel to 30 tour cities in 2018 with Black Expo America and Phenomenal Black Woman Expo events to cities including: Washington, Baltimore, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, Memphis and more. Our mission is to restore, revitalize and re-energize the African American, Caribbean and African community through the promotion of entrepreneurship coupled with personal growth and business development.

We seek to encourage African American, Caribbean American, and African business owners to follow their dreams, whatever they may be; and to inspire the belief that the capacity for success and greatness lies within oneself.