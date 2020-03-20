American Family Insurance and gener8tor Offering Emergency Response Program

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – The American Family Insurance Institute for Corporate and Social Impact and gener8tor today announced a partnership to run emergency one-week virtual programs for small businesses affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. This free program is an extension of the gBETA programs currently offered statewide through a partnership between the two organizations.

Starting March 30 and running through April 3, The Institute and gener8tor will offer one-week virtual accelerator programs designed to help small businesses identify, understand and secure resources to withstand the current crisis. Businesses wishing to enroll in the Emergency Response Program are requested to visit gener8tor.com/emergency- response-program/wisconsin to register or schedule a time to chat with our team one-on-one through virtual office hours. The registration deadline is Wednesday, March 25th. All businesses based in Wisconsin that register for the program will be included.

As a part of the program, participants will be invited to daily lunchtime webinars presented by experts in the following topics:

The step-by-step process of determining eligibility and applying for SBA programs;

Civic, philanthropic and state emergency relief resources;

Navigating changes required by new laws;

Federal emergency relief programs and local support;

Mental health and wellness resources for small business owners.

In addition to the weekly webinars, the ERP will include dedicated, daily office hours for small businesses to virtually meet with gener8tor team members. The goal of the office hours is to help businesses identify, understand, and engage with resources to help them during the COVID-19 crisis. Each business is currently dealing with different struggles due to the crisis, so the gener8tor team will be working one-on-one with each company to address these specific issues.

The Institute and gener8tor will also work with community groups interested in providing pro bono resources to small businesses as additional virtual office hours.

“We hope these Emergency Response Accelerators offer small business owners the support and resources they need in the difficult days ahead,” said Shayna Hetzel, Social Impact Investment Director at The Institute.

“We have seen firsthand the impact that entrepreneurs have on a community and we hope to call on our network of mentors, investors, and partners to support these new Emergency Response Programs,” said Joe Kirgues, Co-Founder of gener8tor.

The Institute and gener8tor will share the formal schedule for the program on March 26.