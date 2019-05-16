American Heart Association to donate playground equipment to 95th Street School

Initiative encourages physical activity among students

The American Heart Association hosted their annual Go Red for Women Celebration on Thursday, April 25, where they collected over 150 balls and other playground equipment through their Bring a Ball initiative. Students and staff at 95thStreet School (3707 N 94th St, Milwaukee, WI 53222), will be receiving all of the items collected at the Celebration, on Friday, May 17 at 1:00 p.m. at an all-school assembly.

The soccer balls, kickballs, frisbees, etc. will be used at recess and during physical education classes, to promote physical activity and heart health to the school’s students. Only about 27% of students in the U.S. meet the American Heart Association recommendation of 60 minutes of exercise every day, putting them more at risk for heart disease and stroke.

Locally, the American Heart Association is committed to changing these statistics and is hard at work to make sure that this generation of kids do in fact outlive their parents, despite what the experts say.