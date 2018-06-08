Announcing MCTS NEXT – First Comprehensive Review of Transit System in Decades

Five public meetings will kick off multi-year project

For the first time in more than 40 years, the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is doing a top-to-bottom, full comprehensive review of the entire transit system, County Executive Chris Abele announced today. The initiative is called MCTS NEXT.

The goal of MCTS NEXT is to find a way to provide faster service with more connections and increased accessibility. By creating more high-frequency bus routes and redesigning the MCTS bus network, the transit agency can improve service without spending more money.

“MCTS NEXT is an exciting project with huge potential to improve transit across Milwaukee County,” said Abele. “Providing faster service and better connections means more access to jobs, school, medical care and the thousands of places MCTS takes people every single day.”

The County plans to begin the initiative by seeking public feedback through a series of meetings. In advance of the public meetings, MCTS has created a dedicated website with additional information at RideMCTS.com/NEXT .

One of Abele’s goals as County Executive is delivering services in ways that are fiscally sustainable, racially equitable and following best practices. MCTS NEXT will offer an opportunity to look at the entire transit system through these lenses. Transit is a key element of meeting those goals, making sure that, after a decade of cuts before Abele took office, MCTS prioritizes innovation and connecting Milwaukee County residents with jobs.

For the past few months, planning and schedule experts on the MCTS staff have been examining and evaluating every route and bus stop across the MCTS service area to look for improvements and opportunities for better service. This review, plus community input, will help develop the transit service of the future.

Transit systems across the country that have gone through similar reviews have seen ridership increase and customers satisfaction improve.

PUBLIC MEETING SCHEDULE

* MILWAUKEE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MITCHELL STREET BRANCH

906 W. Historic Mitchell Street, Milwaukee, WI

Mitchell Street Community Room

Tuesday, June 12

1-3 p.m.

* MILWAUKEE PUBLIC LIBRARY – WASHINGTON PARK BRANCH

2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Milwaukee, WI

Community Room

Wednesday, June 13

1-3 p.m.

* MILWAUKEE PUBLIC LIBRARY – BAY VIEW BRANCH

2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, WI

Community Room

Tuesday, June 19

4-6 p.m.

* BROWN DEER PUBLIC LIBRARY

4800 W. Green Brook Drive, Brown Deer, WI

Community Room

Tuesday, July 10

4-6 p.m.

* WAUWATOSA PUBLIC LIBRARY

7635 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa, WI

Firefly Room

Monday, July 16

4-6 p.m.