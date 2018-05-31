Annual Celebration of MPS Valedictorians and Salutatorians

More than 75 students to be honored for academic excellence at MPS Board meeting

MILWAUKEE ( Thursday, May 31, 2018 ) — The top graduates from high schools across Milwaukee Public Schools will be honored for their impressive academic accomplishments tonight by the Milwaukee Board of School Directors at the Board’s regular monthly meeting.

WHEN

Thursday, May 31 at 6:30 p.m. WHERE

“Receiving the esteemed distinction as valedictorian or salutatorian is something that takes incredible persistence, and these students have truly earned this honor,” said MPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Keith Posley. “We applaud our graduates as they head out to universities here in Milwaukee and all across the U.S. They are the future of this city and our country.”

Valedictorians and salutatorians from the MPS Class of 2018 are heading to diverse destinations that include Xavier University, Alverno College, Marquette University, Milwaukee Area Technical College, Tennessee Tech, Northwestern University, University of Chicago, University of Iowa, University of Wisconsin-Madison, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, University of Minnesota, Grand Canyon University and more.