Applications Open for 2019-20 Let The Music Play Grant Program

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. and American Family Insurance are excited to announce the second year of The Let The Music Play program grant program. The online application process is now open at https://summerfest.com/let- the-music-play/ . Non-profit organizations, or school programs that support music education, are encouraged to apply for one of the $2,500 Let The Music Play grants. The deadline for submitting an application is November 5, 2019.

“Milwaukee World Festival Inc. and American Family Insurance were proud to support six deserving organizations during the 2018-19 Let The Music Play grant cycle. After the success of the program’s inaugural year, the advancement of music education remains a priority and we encourage any qualifying Milwaukee County organizations to apply. We look forward to the 2020 performances of this year’s recipients during Summerfest,” said Don Smiley, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

The 2019 Let The Music Play grant recipients were Carmen Schools of Science and Technology, Girls Rock MKE, Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra (MYSO), Mitchell School, Townsend Street School, and TRUE Skool.

Let The Music Play grant program is open to non-profit organizations and schools that serve Milwaukee County through music based programming for students aged 11 – 18. The program is intended to represent the variety of music based activities taking place in the greater Milwaukee community and is open to programs ranging from band, orchestra and jazz to musical theater and dance. Recipients must demonstrate the ability to present a finished, 7-10 minute performance, at Summerfest.

About Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. is an independent, private 501(c)(3) corporation founded in 1965 that produces Summerfest, presented by American Family Insurance, an 11-day festival that generates approximately $186 million in direct and indirect economic impact for the community each year. Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. also maintains Henry Maier Festival Park, located on 75 acres on the shores of Lake Michigan in Milwaukee, WI. In addition to Summerfest, Henry Maier Festival Park hosts a variety of ethnic and cultural festivals, concerts, walks, runs, and other special events, attracting nearly 1.3 million people.

The mission of the organization is to promote an understanding of different ethnic cultures, the histories and traditions of various nationalities, harmony in the community, civic pride and provide a showcase for performing arts, activities and recreation for the public and employment opportunities for the youth of the community.