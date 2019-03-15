Apply for up to $5,000 in home improvement grants at resource fair

Alderman Khalif J. Raineyinvites the community to Saturday’s Annual Housing Resource Fairhosted by the Sherman Park Community Association. This event is a great place for homeowners to learn about home repair ideas and apply for up to $5,000 of grants for projects from the 2019 Neighborhood Improvement District Grant and the Targeted Investment Neighborhood Program. There will also be information sessions to learn about first-time home buying and a tenant/landlord workshop by representatives from Housing Resources, Inc., Associated Bank, and the City of Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services.

“The Annual Housing Resources Fair is an amazing opportunity for the community to learn about how to improve properties and even receive funding to do so! I strongly encourage any homeowner or those who wish to take the steps toward home ownership to attend this event,” Alderman Rainey said.

What: 2019 Annual Housing Resource Fair hosted by SPCA

When: Saturday, March 16 from at 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Where: Ascension- St. Joseph Hospital – Klieger Auditorium (5000 W. Chambers St.)