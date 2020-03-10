April Fools “Go Live” Comedy Show Milwaukee, WI

Dream Too Big Consulting is proud to present the April Fools “Go Live” Comedy Show at the Riverside Theatre on Thursday, April 1, 2020. The popular annual comedy showcase will star comedians Michael Colyar, Kelly Kellz, Gilbert Esquivel, MC D Rock, Mathew Filipowicz, and Ms. Cut-N-Up.

Back by popular demand, headline Michael Colyar and Milwaukee’s own Kelly Kellz will be performing the first April Fool “Go Live” comedy show in an effort to unite the community and bring awareness to the importance of civic engagement and having your voice heard.

Tickets to the April Fools “Go Live” Comedy Show are $35.00-$72.00 not including tax, and tickets are on sale at the Riverside Theatre box office and online. The Riverside Theatre is located at 116 West Wisconsin Avenue Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

For more information regarding the event please reach out to Dream Too Big Consulting at 414-708-9113 or [email protected].

Tickets can be purchased online at: https://pabsttheater.org/event/golivecomedyshow2020/