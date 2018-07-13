Are Male and Female Millennials on the Same Page Financially?

Article courtesy of PNC Investments

Survey reveals how the financial habits and attitudes of male and female millennials differ.

As the saying goes, “men are from Mars, women are from Venus.” But when it comes to how each gender approaches their finances, the two groups might as well be from different universes.

What are some of the most remarkable differences between the two groups that can greatly affect their financial future? See what a new survey from PNC reveals.

“Forty-six percent of female millennials contribute 6 or more percent of their income toward retirement, compared to 57 percent of male millennials, the survey found.”