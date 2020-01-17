Artist and activist Titus Kaphar makes first Milwaukee visit at MIAD, February 5

The Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD) presents renowned painter, sculptor and activist Titus Kaphar in the MIAD Creativity Series, Wed., Feb. 5, 6 – 7:30 p.m. in MIAD’s 4th Floor Raw Space, 273 E. Erie Street.

In his public presentation “Making Space for Black History: Amending the Landscape of American Art,” Kaphar confronts the history and canon of Western art head on – exposing troubling histories of our nation’s past and amplifying the voices of those who cannot speak for themselves.

This is a ticketed event and is open to the public. Tickets are free, and available at miad.edu/creativityseries. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Seating is first-come, first-served to ticket holders.

The public presentation for the MIAD Creativity Series is part of a short-term residency at the college, during which Kaphar will engage with students in the classroom.

The MIAD Creativity Series is generously supported by the Milwaukee Art Museum’s African American Art Alliance and the Layton Visiting Artist Fund.

ABOUT TITUS KAPHAR

Kaphar’s numerous accolades include being named a 2018 MacArthur Fellow, 2018 Art for Justice Fund grantee and 2016 Robert R. Rauschenberg Artist as Activist grantee. His artworks capture the spirit of social justice and change in America today (exemplified in his TIME cover portrait of the Ferguson protests).

ABOUT THE MIAD CREATIVITY SERIES The MIAD Creativity Series brings distinctive and internationally renowned creatives to Milwaukee to enrich the experiences of MIAD students while engaging the community in new ways of thinking about, and appreciating, the arts and the world of design. miad.edu/creativityseries