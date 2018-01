Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs is asking for assistance in locating a missing man who was last seen at the end of December.

Antwone Berry was last seen at the Dirty Dozen Clubhouse near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive & Chambers St. on Christmas Eve.

Attached is a picture of the missing man. Any assistance in locating the man safely would be appreciated. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call police at 414-935-7252.