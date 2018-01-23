Attend the City of Milwaukee Job Fair tomorrow at City Hall

Those interested in learning new skills while serving the residents of the City of Milwaukee should attend the City of Milwaukee’s Entry Level Public Works Job Fair TODAY — Tuesday, January 23 — from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the City Hall rotunda (200 E. Wells St.).

Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II, chair of the Community and Economic Development Committee, said the job fair offers information about a wide variety of key city jobs. “There are important openings across the Department of Public Works that are being showcased during tomorrow’s job fair at City Hall,” Alderman Stamper said.

“I strongly encourage anyone interested to come down to City Hall to explore the different job opportunities the City of Milwaukee has to offer,” the alderman said.

Those attending tomorrow’s job fair will learn firsthand about the following open positions:

Bridge Operator (Seasonal: April through November): Would you like to work independently “on the water?” Bridge Operators work seasonally (April through November) maintaining and operating the City’s movable bridges and ensuring safe passage for vessels, street traffic and pedestrians. Starting Hourly Rate: $19.24.

More info here: Bridge Operator

City Laborer: If you have a Class A or B CDL or CDL permit (without the Air Brakes Restriction) and you enjoy working outdoors, this is the job for you! City Laborers perform light to heavy manual work in order to maintain the City’s infrastructure and are assigned to one or more divisions within the Department of Public Works (DPW), including Streets, Sewers, Electrical Services, Sanitation or the Milwaukee Water Works. Starting Hourly Rate: $15.10 with an increase to $16.16 after passing probation.

More info here: City Laborer

Urban Forestry Arborist Apprentice: Be among the first to participate in this new apprenticeship! Though classroom training and practical experience, you will learn to plant, maintain, and remove trees, landscape, and turf growing on the City of Milwaukee’s boulevards and green spaces. Apprentices also serve in an emergency capacity removing broken branches and fallen trees and participate in the City’s snow and ice control operations. Starting Hourly Rate: $16.06 with an increase to $20.28 after passing probation. Please see the attached brochure.

More info here: Urban Forestry Arborist Apprentice

Staff from the Department of Employee Relations will be onsite at the job fair to help attendees complete online applications, provide training sessions regarding the hiring processes and explain the City’s compensation and benefits package. The Department of Public Works (DPW) will offer specific information regarding the Bridge Operator, City Laborer and Urban Forestry Arborist Apprentice positions and several community agencies (Compete Milwaukee, The Milwaukee Urban League, Northcott Neighborhood House, Silver Spring Neighborhood Center, WPTR/Big Step and the YWCA) will offer their services to attendees, including free assistance with driver’s license recovery, free training for CDL permits and a host of other resources.

Reasonable accommodations will be available upon request. Accommodation request can be directed to the City’s ADA Coordinator by email at [email protected] or by phone at (414) 286-3475.