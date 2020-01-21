Attend public meetings this month featuring MPD Chief Morales

The public will have the opportunity to attend two community listening session meetings this month featuring Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales – one on the north side and a second on the south side – that according to Alderman Khalif J. Rainey.

Alderman Rainey, chair of the Zoning, Neighborhoods, and Development Committee, said the public sessions with Chief Morales are being organized and hosted by the Fire and Police Commission and flyers for the sessions state that the chief will “engage with residents and present a plan to move Milwaukee forward.”

“I strongly encourage residents to attend one or both of these public sessions to discuss important police and public safety issues with Chief Morales and to ask questions about vitally important matters affecting their neighborhoods,” Alderman Rainey said.

The meetings are as follows:

Wednesday, January 22 – 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Unity Gospel House of Prayer, 1747 N. 12th St.

– 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Unity Gospel House of Prayer, 1747 N. 12th St. Monday, January 27 – 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at UMOS Headquarters, 2701 S. Chase Ave.

Last month Chief Morales was reappointed by the FPC to a four-year term.