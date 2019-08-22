Attorney Discusses On-Air the Cost of Being a Black Lawyer Fighting for Justice

Nationwide — Justice Watch Radio, a nationally syndicated radio broadcast airing on WCGO in Chicago, KSHP in Las Vegas, NBC affiliate KCAA in California, and via satellite on the GAB Radio Network; announces the release of an exclusive interview with its founder Attorney Zulu Ali, discussing the cost and consequences of being a Black lawyer fighting for justice, and why Black men are targeted by the justice system. The interview can be viewed online at JusticeWatchRadio.com.

Attorney Ali is a trial lawyer, former police officer, and U.S. Marine Corps veteran with law offices in Southern California, Africa, and the Netherlands; with a law practice focusing on representing persons accused of crimes, immigrants, and victims of civil rights violations in state and federal courts. Attorney Ali has been admitted to represent victims of human rights violations at the International Criminal Courts at the Hague in the Netherlands; and the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights in Tanzania.

Attorney Ali serves as Director of the American Committee for United Nations Oversight, an advocacy group lobbying the United Nations for police reform; Director of the Stop and Frisk Academy, which mentors trains at risk youth and others on how to deal with police encounters; Director of the Southern California Veterans Legal Clinic, a legal clinic offering no cost legal services to military veterans; and Director of Black Justice by Jury Reform Initiative.

In 2017, Attorney Ali was recognized as one of the most influential African American Leaders in Los Angeles by the National Action Network founded by Reverend Al Sharpton.

Attorney Ali has been Honored Top 100 Lawyers by the National Black Lawyers-Top 100; Top 100 Lawyers by the National Trial Lawyers-Top 100; Premier 100 Trial Lawyers by the American Academy of Trial Attorney; Top 10 Lawyers in Criminal Defense, Immigration Law, and Personal Injury by the American Institute of Legal Counsel; Top 10 Attorney in Criminal Defense, Immigration, and Personal Injury by the American Jurist Institute; and Top 10 Lawyers in Criminal Defense and Immigration Law by Attorney and Practice Magazine; and Rue Ratings Best Lawyer in America.

Attorney Ali has been married to his spouse, Charito, for over 33 years; and resides in Southern California with their four daughters and three grandchildren.