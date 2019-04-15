August “Auggie” Schober of Schober Outdoor Advertising

Milwaukee is a city that’s on the move and on the go. It’s a city, growing by the hour with many new people and businesses. Many business owners are coming to our city with a great vision in mind and a plan of execution. Well, this is great news for August “Auggie” Schober, Co-Owner of Schober Outdoor Advertising.

Of course Schober Outdoor Advertising is mostly known for their billboards, but their advertising materials don’t stop there. They can also help with banners, road signs, wall scapes and so much more. So no matter if you’re looking for a billboard to get on or just an educational sit down about advertising options, Schober is definitely one organization to get acquainted with.

After having the opportunity to interview Auggie, I learned quite a bit about how powerful their story is. Although Schober Outdoor Advertising has over 60 signs in about 10 different cities, things weren’t always peaches and cream. Auggie stressed that it’s been nothing but hard work for him and his brother. There were many years where he slept in his car the majority of the week simply because they were in their building stages.

Just like any new business, in the beginning stages their goal was to build verses celebrate all their small successes and with that came sacrifice. This was very inspiring to me because many people look at successful businesses and think people just got lucky. When in reality, there’s been blood sweat and tears put in when no one was looking.

Auggie is a man that’s very well known throughout our community and I appreciate his efforts to support our city. He and his brother always make sure to give back and are more than active in our city. You can find their billboards throughout Milwaukee and they’re truly dedicated to displaying that love and support right back.

I personally believe our city needs so much more people like Auggie, especially because Milwaukee is a city known for segregation and racism. People like Auggie bridge the gap between what people say Milwaukee and what our city could actually be. Lots of times we hear complaints about other races coming into our neighborhoods taking and never giving back. That’s one thing we don’t have to worry about and I think that means a lot.

I think the more we can see people giving back to our hoods and small businesses the better. It’s a way of loving on our city. A way of saying, I truly appreciate you. It even displays humility. I asked Auggie what he wants to be remembered as and he told me that he just wants to be a guy that makes a decent living and gives back. Giving back means the world to him.

With a heart like that, he’s bound to continue to make a great impact on our city. I have much respect for August and his business. I appreciate the time he spends at community events and the work he and his brother consistently puts in.

Much love to you August.