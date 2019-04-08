August Wilson’s Two Trains Running

“Mr. Wilson’s most adventurous and honest attempt to reveal the intimate heart of history” -The New York Times
[Milwaukee] – Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s 65th Anniversary Season concludes in the Quadracci Powerhouse with Two Trains Running, part of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson’strailblazing American Century Cycle, April 16 – May 12, 2019.
The Two Trains Running cast features local husband and wife duo Chiké Johnson (Our Town, Milwaukee Rep) as Sterling and Malkia Stampley (Dreamgirls, Milwaukee Rep) as Risa along with Frank Britton (Shape, La MaMa) as Hambone, Doug Brown (Jitney, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park) as West, Jefferson A. Russell (Our Country’s Good, APT) as Wolf, Raymond Anthony Thomas (Jitney, Broadway) as Memphis, and Michael Anthony Williams (Persephone, BAM) as Holloway.
Two Trains Running is directed by Timothy Douglas (Gem of the Ocean, Milwaukee Rep) with set design byTony Cisek (The Night is a Child, Milwaukee Rep), costume design by Kara Harmon (The Niceties, MTC), lighting design by Michael Gilliam (Bonnie and Clyde, Broadway), compositions and sound design by Matthew M.
Nielson (Peter and the Starcatcher, Milwaukee Rep), and stage managed by Kimberly Carolus (The Chinese Lady, Milwaukee Rep).
It’s 1969 and change is in the air. But for the owner of a rundown diner in a dying Pittsburgh neighborhood, the Civil Rights Movement may just be an impractical dream. Torn between whether to gamble on an urban- renewal buyout or sell his building to a predatory businessman, he finds himself caught between idealism and brutal reality. Two Trains Running paints a compassionate and unforgettable portrait of ordinary people in the midst of transformation.
Two Trains Running is a co-production with Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park. Executive Producers areJackie Herd-Barber and Michael Barber with Associate Producers Amy and Fred Croen and media sponsorMilwaukee Journal Sentinel. The Rep is sponsored in part by The United Performing Arts Fund.
Two Trains Running runs April 16 – May 12, 2019 in the Quadracci Powerhouse. Opening night is set for Friday, April 19 at 8pm. Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224- 9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.
April 16 – May 12 (Opening Night Friday, April 19, 8pm) in the Quadracci Powerhouse By August Wilson
Directed by Timothy Douglas
Talks and Events
Rep-in-Depth: A pre-show conversation with a member of the cast or artistic team. Rep-in-Depth occurs approximately 45 minutes before curtain for every performance.
TalkBacks: A discussion with members of the cast and artistic team following the 8pm performance on the following Thursdays: April 25, May 2 and May 9.
Roundtable Discussion – Power & Money & Development: Wrestle with the role of real estate and investment in the past, present, and future of Milwaukee while hearing from local entrepreneurs and property developers on Sunday, April 28 from 5-7 p.m.
Roundtable Discussion- Power & Money & Redlining: Explore the history of redlining in Milwaukee during a discussion featuring local historians, activists, and residents on Sunday, May 5 from 5-7 p.m.
For more information on these events, please visit: https://www.MilwaukeeRep.com/Tickets–Events/Events/
Access Services
Audio-Described Performance: Tuesday, April 23, 6:30 pm – the show will be described for patrons who are blind or have low vision.
American Sign Language Interpreted Performance: Thursday, May 2, 7:30pm – the show will be signed for patrons who are deaf or have low hearing.
Captioned Theater Performance: Sunday, May 5, 2pm – the show includes captions.
Information
Tickets: www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by phone at 414-224-9490, or at the Ticket Office at 108 E Wells Street, Milwaukee.
Hours: 12noon – 6pm; on performance days the Ticket Office remains open until 15 minutes past curtain.Student Discounts: Students 18 and under can purchase $20 tickets for select seating areas.
35 & Under: Select $20 tickets available for patrons 35 & Under. (Select 35 & Under price at checkout online)Group Sales: Discounted tickets for parties of 10+. Call 414-290-5340.
About Milwaukee Repertory Theater
Milwaukee Rep is the largest performing arts organization in Wisconsin in terms of audiences served and one of the largest professional theaters in the country. Each year, The Rep welcomes up to 275,000 people at nearly 700 performances of 15 productions ranging from compelling dramas, powerful classics, new plays and full-scale musicals in its three unique performance venues – the Quadracci Powerhouse, Stiemke Studio and Stackner Cabaret. Now in its 65th Season, The Rep has gained a national reputation as an incubator of new work, an agent of community change and a forward-thinking provider of vital arts education programs. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Mark Clements and Executive Director Chad Bauman, Milwaukee Repertory Theater ignites positive change in the cultural, social, and economic vitality of its community by creating world- class theater experiences that entertain, provoke, and inspire meaningful dialogue among an audience representative of Milwaukee’s rich diversity.
