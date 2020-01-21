Australia Fires Lessen

Australia has been experiencing chaotic weather for months now. The wildfire conditions have finally lessened due to a huge rain storm. The recent heavy rains have dampened many of the country’s bushfires, but also led to power cuts and road closures. Many windshields have been broken in exchange as well.

Nonetheless it’s nothing but a blessing that the fires have just about ceased. The fires, which began in September, have claimed at least 28 lives, destroyed thousands of homes and scorched millions of acres of land, according to bbc.com. And as the wet weather helped to ease the crisis, the government announced a major package to aid tourism recovery.

BBC.com also said that the Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government would channel some $76m from the national bushfire recovery fund into the industry.

It’s been said that the fires have killed over 1 billion animals, putting some— like the koala bear close to extinct. The bushfires have damaged acres upon acres of the Australian continent. Looking at the fires created a shocking reality about the world taking better care of the planet before it’s too late.

Now that the floods are happening it’s truly time to plan ahead, globally.