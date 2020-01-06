AWF Conference Had It All

A non profit group known as the “A Way Forward Mke,” is a community of artist, entrepreneurs, organizers and many others. This amazing group of individuals, are known throughout the city for orchestrating events.

This past Saturday January 4th, they started the year off with a fairly new event called the Milwaukee Conference. It is worth noting that the organizers for this event, are also responsible for the increasingly popular Clap for a Poet events, that are also held at Oasis Night club.

Conducting interviews was a local model known as Emerald Monet, talking to artist and organizers as they walked in.

It was an event of networking among local businesses, as they say at vendor tables near the entrance of the club. Among those were Shamekia Harrell, owner of Papparazzi a local jeweler.

The event was filled with entertainment as well, As poets gracing the stage to share their gifts. Attendees were also treated to performance by talented singer “Jlyn Rose, who warmed the hearts of many with her vocal talents. Hosted by the comedian known as “Spitfire” the event had everything.

I had a great time and look forward to future events.