Back 2 School!

As quickly as summer started unfortunately it ended even quicker. The end of Summer marks the end of a relaxed carefree schedule. Preparing to go back to school can be a stressful transition both for children and parents alike. These are some tips to ensure a successful school year.

1. Ease Children Back Into a Routine

Getting kids to sleep longer during the summer was the goal. The new goal will be getting kids to not only go to sleep on Tim, but to wake up on time as well. Reducing the amount of time children spend on television, video games, cell phones, and tablets will help them understand that their priorities have shifted. Setting a designated bedtime will ensure that they get eight hours of sleep and also make it easier to get them out of bed in the morning.

2. Eating Breakfast

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Children and adults function more efficiently after eating. No one wants to start their day on an empty stomach. Even if it something light and quick, remember that food serves as a way to get your brain and body moving. In fact, eating breakfast has been linked to increased energy, concentration, and better test scores.

3. Mark Your Calendars

Mark your calendar with important dates such as Open House, Parent-Teacher Conferences and Picture Day for example show your children that you value their education. Your children are in the care of others for roughly 1/3 of the day. Take the time to meet with and develop relationships with these individuals.

4. Equip Them With Supplies

Equipping your child with the correct school supplies can lessen your child’s anxiety when it comes to school. Don’t you remember being excited to use your new gel pens, or show off your new folder to your friends at school? Statistics show that the lack of school supplies can hinder a child from doing their best. It could also play a factor in their self-esteem, especially if they come without the same supplies as their peers.

5. Help Your Child With Homework

While every point that we’ve just considered can show that you value your child’s education, one of the number one ways to show it as well can be helping your child with their homework. By setting aside time and a place free of distraction, a child will recognize the importance of homework. If a child knows that their family cares, they have a greater reason to do their homework and turn it in on time.

What are some of your favorite back to school tips?