Back for another go-round!

Republican congressional candidate Tim Rogers believes his chances of defeating incumbent Gwen Moore better than in 2018

Once again Republican Tim Rogers is running against incumbent U.S. Congresswoman Gwen Moore.

You’re probably shaking your head recalling the MCJ article the newspaper published in its October 24, 2018 edition in which the conservative, life-long Milwaukeean announced he was throwing his proverbial hat in the ring against a hugely popular democratic lawmaker in a predominately Black democratic district.

Right now, you’re asking out loud—to a friend, loved one, relative or no one in particular—“WHY! What makes him think the outcome will be any different the second time around?”

The reporter wrote at the time Rogers was on a “political suicide mission.” And just as the reporter noted then: Rogers still believes—just as he did in 2018—that he can beat Moore for her fourth congressional district seat.

With no social media presence and for less than $700 spent on his campaign, Rogers garnered 60,000 votes to Moore’s 200,000. But Rogers stressed there are 600,000 total voters in the 4th Congressional District. And not everyone voted.

“A lot of people didn’t know I was running last time. Now I’ll have more support this time.” Rogers will also have the advantage of running in a presidential election year. He has a campaign manager, and more support from the Republican party.

During a recent interview, Rogers explained why he was running again, which was a carbon copy of what he said in the 2018 interview (and we quote): “People (living in the district) have voted Democratic all their lives, but nothing’s changed.”

Just as he did two years ago, Rogers said if he’s elected he would introduce legislation calling for a federal emergency declaration to deal with housing, economic development for low-income Milwaukee neighborhoods, and address the problem of lead contaminated water and replacing lead-lined water laterals.

In his last interview, Rogers was also critical of his own Republican Party at the time, saying they should be more focused on the Black community as it relates to getting votes and implementing conservative ideas such as job and business creation that would benefit the community.

This time around, the GOP has opened two campaign offices, one in Milwaukee (at 2244 N. Martin Luther King, Dr. Drive) and the other in West Allis.

This means the Republicans are serious about capturing the Black vote, convinced there are many more Black Milwaukeeans like Rogers who are conservative and tired of the Democrats taking them for granted…until it’s election time again.

“We’re serious Republicans,” Rogers said about Black people who are in the party and support the party’s leader, one President Donald Trump.

“Black Republicans care about America and Milwaukee. It’s time to get some work done, not fix our mouth to say anything like the Democrats.”

“This is a new Republican Party,” Rogers claimed. “I’m part of their new party. We now have a chance—for the first time in American History—to really get things done. I’m willing to lead the charge. We have to vote Trump for four more years and implement his agenda.”

Though the congressional primary isn’t until August, Rogers is in the streets talking to potential voters about the advantages of a conservative ideology and singing the praises of Trump (as he did in the 2018 interview).

He’s also inviting curious (if not wary) fourth congressional district residents to join him at a “I Love Milwaukee” rally to be held Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Mr. J’s, 4610 W. Fond du Lac Ave.

There, amidst music and $2 tacos, the candidate and GOP representatives hope to convince “potential” Rogers voters they have nothing to lose and everything to gain jumping on the “pachyderm party” bandwagon and abandoning a party more obsessed with overturning Trump’s presidency then governing.

What also gives Rogers more confidence in his second try for the political brass ring is what happened at a political meet and greet he attended and where Moore was also present. Rogers spoke and shared his platform with those in attendance.

Afterward, according to Rogers, Moore came up to him, impressed by what he had to say. “She said: ‘If you do what you say you’re going to do, I’ll give you my seat.’”

Rogers said unlike the Democratic party, which he believes is floundering because it lacks a clear vision for America’s future, the Republican Party has a vision based on its belief in personal liberty, free markets, limited government, personal freedom and development, criminal justice reform, and personal employment.

“We need Trump for four more years to hold on to and implement his agenda,” Rogers added. “We need things locked and set before he leaves office that will benefit people of color and all Americans.

“What we do in Milwaukee (by implementing the Trump agenda before Rogers would take office, should he win) will resonate all over the U.S. in every inner city. It’s about helping all Americans. It’s not just about Black people. There are still neighbors we have to love.”