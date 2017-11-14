Badgers 38 Iowa 14

On Saturday November 11-2017 the Badgers Football team ranking from 8 to 5 after the victory 38 to 14 over the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Badgers came out slow the quarterback Alex Hornibrook threw to interceptions which put 14 points on the board for Iowa; the defense received an A and the offense received a C. The Badgers are 10-0 un-defeated and would like to run the table but are not getting the best ranking for a Big Ten football program. Number 23 RB Jonathan Taylor from Salem NJ had a great game and ran all over and through the Hawkeyes. The next three games for the Badgers November 18, 2017 Michigan at home, then Minnesota at Minnesota on November 25, WITH THE BIG TEN FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME to be announced on December 2, 2017 in Indianapolis.