Balch Springs Police Department Changes Story About What Really Happened to Jordan Edwards

It was just Saturday that 15-year-old Jordan Edwards lost his life due to a police officer shooting him.

In the first public report made by the Balch Springs Police Department they stated there was a car full of teens backing out of a parking spot towards the responding officers in an “aggressive” manner.

“There was an unknown altercation with a vehicle backing down the street towards the officers in an aggressive manner. One of the individuals was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries,” the initial report said.

But at a press conference on Monday Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber, made a statement saying the initial report was “unintentionally incorrect” and said video evidence revealed the car was actually driving away from the officers.

Although chief Haber declined to release the video, he did say,

“After further investigation, I have additional information that is contradictory to the information that was provided to me,” Haber said.

He said that the footage from a body warn camera discredits the original story. The footage video showed the vehicle moving forward- away from the police officers- before the officer fired his weapon.

Family Attorney S. Lee Merritt demanded the officer’s arrest on Monday.

“We are declaring way on bad policing,” he said. “America throughout the country must figure out a way to police its citizens without killing them,” he followed in a statement.

The officer, who has still not been identified is on administrative leave.

Chief Haber said that he still has questions in relation to his observation on the video and what is consistent with the policies and values of the Balch Springs Department.

While the investigations and analysis are taking place the family, faculty, students and parents at the Mesquite High School are still in deep mourning.

A vigil was held at the school on Monday evening and the school district said they are mourning this terrible loss.

The family made a statement saying that Jordan’s brothers witnessed his death.

“Not only have Jordan’s brothers lost their best friend; they witnessed firsthand his violent, senseless, murder,” the statement reads. “Their young lives will forever be altered. No one, let alone young children, should witness such horrific, unexplainable, violence.”

The family is asking people to refrain from protests and marches in Jordan’s name as they prepare for his funeral.

“We do not support nor do we condone any violence or threats made against the Balch Springs Police Department or any other law enforcement agencies.”

“What we desire, only second to having our beloved Jordan back, is JUSTICE FOR JORDAN,” the statement read.

More from this story will be available as it develops.