BBB Women and Juniors Rip The Runway

In a world heavily driven by social media, the presence of a positive self image has never been more important. The media portrays beauty as a slim woman long hair certain skin tones ect, but beauty comes in all shapes, sizes and tones.
Big beautiful and blessed is an organization committed to those principles, by cultivating a positive self image in all women size 12 and up.
This past Saturday they held their runway show and the models were nothing short of stunning. The event kicked off by showcasing the junior models, where some familiar teen leaders were present such as Ny’emia Rodgers- Evans, local teen activist and poet (pictured below.)
All of the young ladies were well prepped, as they were a part of practices throughout the year, as well as empowerment workshops.
After their showcase, the runaway was set on fire by the BBB adult models who were all labeled as “Ms” followed by a calendar month. Seeing so many woman of all beauty types walk with confidence and beauty was a true treat for who attended. Providing comedic antics were the host Brandy Iberia founder of Save In the City Network, and Teej Boone the Creative Coach, the event had everything.
I am grateful to the Co founder Laniece McGee who was accommodating of me last minute on seating access. Please support this wonderful organization and don’t forget you drift your own beauty.
