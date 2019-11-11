BBB Women and Juniors Rip The Runway

In a world heavily driven by social media, the presence of a positive self image has never been more important. The media portrays beauty as a slim woman long hair certain skin tones ect, but beauty comes in all shapes, sizes and tones.

Big beautiful and blessed is an organization committed to those principles, by cultivating a positive self image in all women size 12 and up.

This past Saturday they held their runway show and the models were nothing short of stunning. The event kicked off by showcasing the junior models, where some familiar teen leaders were present such as Ny’emia Rodgers- Evans, local teen activist and poet (pictured below.)

All of the young ladies were well prepped, as they were a part of practices throughout the year, as well as empowerment workshops.