Beautiful Women in Red Dresses Talk Mental Health

There is an amazing ground called Women Leaving the Clubs and Returning Home LLc. The word “home” is meant to represent any distractions in ones life. Returning home is meant to promote a constant relationship with God.

The event was called the Red Dress Mental Health Matters Gala For woman , and it was magnificent.

The event took place at the Tripoli Shrine Center on Saturday January 4th. The evening focused on the education and the importance of mental health, and how it is just as imperative as physical, therefore should be cared for as such. The entire event was empowering to the woman who attended, as healing took place through personal stories given by dynamic women speakers. Among those was Mickell Daniels, founder of the Glow.

The event was hosted by the minister Tamika Johnson, with special guest comedian Kelly Kellz, who is becoming increasingly nationally known as a home grown entertainer. It was heart warming to see women of all ages an background meet for such an important conversation, great execution by all those involved.