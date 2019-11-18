Beware of Your Haters

On your journey towards success, there always seems to be someone out there who doesn’t understand why you are so YOU, unapologetically. It’s like before you reach a certain level of success, there’s always going to be someone who isn’t rooting for you. There’s always going to be people who misunderstand you or think you shouldn’t live life to the fullest. Many times these people either lack belief in your values or, more than likely, are jealous of your accomplishments.

Beware, but let’s paint this picture a little clearer. These people are people close enough to you to see your progression but too arrogant to congratulate you on your success. They get so tied up in their insecurities and self doubt that they will literally send a middle man with a cup your way, craving for tea. Beware.

Then there’s the people who will make you feel bad for pushing through every obstacle course life throws your way. If your life isn’t going as planned, they encourage you to quit. They will encourage you to stop what you’re doing because things are ugly. Often times, these same people get offended when it looks like you’re leaving them behind. Beware.

Then, of course, there’s the entitled— the type of friends that feel like you owe them something. These types of people are typically self centered and all about them. They’re generally not willing to work as hard as you but demand the benefits of your success. They say things like, “when they get on, they better help me with…” this is hands down one of the worst type of hater to have simply because they are more than likely a close friend or relative.

The list goes on but of course this read is not only about being aware of your haters, it’s about learning how to cater to them (or not). Besides, worrying about your haters and retaliating doesn’t help you. It only makes you bitter. It’s important that you never steep as low as your haters. Even if your life depends on it.

One of the best ways to deal with haters is to simply ignore them. No response is always the best response. But why, you ask? Because your haters live for a response. They want to know that they have the ability to effect your character.

Another great way to deal with negativity from a hater is to kill them with kindness. If they have something great going on, genuinely congratulate them. Show them love. Pray for their continued success. This doesn’t only effect them. It directly effects you and your character. So don’t be snooty. Don’t be bitter. Be better.

Have you ever seen a person that couldn’t tell when life was humbling them? Like they could literally be down to nothing; no money in the bank, no home, no car, and they still had something to say about you and your lifestyle. Smh. Stay far away from these people. They are full of pride and sorrow. When dealing with this stay humble. Let life keep doing the work and remember successful people don’t need to put others down.

Although I could go on, lastly, let’s talk about dealing with those who misunderstand your entire grind. Listen and hear me when I say this. YOU OWE NO ONE AN EXPLANATION. Unless you’re getting paid to respond, leave it be. Do what you want, when you want, and how you want; Look however you want. Work wherever your want. Be who you want.

Everyone breathing is granted the same 24 hours as you. If someone chooses not to live life to their fullest potential, that’s not your problem.

I’ve learned to master my own lane and you should too.