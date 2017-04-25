Beyonce Helps College Girls Get in Formation With Scholarship Award

In honor of the anniversary of her hailed album Lemonade, the “Single Ladies” singer announced the creation of the formation scholars.

Since the beginning of time Beyonce has been in favor of women power. Motivating and empowering women and girls all around the world. Although Queen Bey has given back in a plethora of ways, she still yearns to give back to our girls.

Formation scholar awards will be given out for the 2017-2018 academic year to four women. The scholarship encourages women to be “unafraid to think outside the box, who are bold creative, conscious and confident.”

Applicants must be attending or scheduled to attend the following schools to be eligible for the scholarship:

Howard University

Spellman College (which are both historically black institutions)

Berklee College of Music and

Parsons School of Design.

Also, in addition to the four school, applicants must also be incoming, current, or graduate students studying creative arts, music, literature or African American Studies according to Beyonce’s website.

Beyonce’s Formation Scholar Award is only one of Beyonce’s latest contribution to the community. She previously donated a portion of the proceeds from her Formation Tour to Flint, Michiagan. The city’s desperate need of clean water obviously held some weight in the superstars heart. For three years the city has been in need of clean water after living off of a tainted supply for so long.

Way to help the ladies and the world get in formation Queen Bey!

