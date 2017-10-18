Beyonce Turns Down a Part in Beauty and the Beast Because the Part Wasn’t Big Enough

Queen Bey. Queen Bey. When will you ever cease to amaze your fellow behive? Well, it most certainly isn’t anytime soon.

Beyonce Giselle Knowles is known for sassy, classy and all that jazz. She’s won grammy after grammy and is the queen of R&B and pop. She’s starred in many movies and has even done a voiceover for animated film EPIC, where she voiced Queen Tara.

Aside from her many endeavors here and there, one might not be so surprised to learn that she has recently turned down an offer to co-star in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast live-action remake, director Bill Condon has revealed.

But whats the reason why? You ask. Well, the part was simply not worthy of Queen Bey’s appearance.

Condon shared in an interview that he had been eager to work with the super star after casting her in popular movie Dreamgirls. He was devastated only to learn that the Queen was not interested in such part.

“Isn’t that weird? God, it seems crazy!” he said of the fact that she has been cast in so few movie-musicals. “I even tried to get her into Beauty and the Beast, but it wasn’t a big enough part. She would have been a good feather duster.”

Can you believe that? I most certainly can. I mean, come on. It’s Beyonce! Queen Bey!

