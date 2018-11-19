BeYou Woman’s Empowerment Summit

Bakini Kill was an American punk rock band out of Olympia Washington that started in 1990, who were known for what most called outrageous feminist lyrics, and energetic performances. The group was also credited with the origin of the slogan “girl power,” after they released a magazine with that title, which promoted women empowerment. The phrase was later popularized in 1994 by the Spice girls, as it served as their mantra in their music career. The phrase inspired and pushed many women into greatness giving us Doctors, inventors, politicians the list goes on. Locally an entrepreneur by the name of Tokara Henry not only embodies the phrase, but also uses it as fuel to ignite the flame in other women.

“Be you, the word will adjust,” in a world of hilarious and mostly inappropriate memes, this quote represents the small percentile of encouraging statements on the internet. On November 19th, 2018, Tokara Henry hosted the BeYou woman empowerment summit. The event was held at Bijou nails salon; the largest black owned and operated full service nail salon, in which Henry is the owner and operator. The event paid host to a multitude of powerful women ranging from business owners, to career professionals. The ambience was perfect as the tables decorated in lavender and blue table cloths, were also topped with gift bags, and activity material and even a motivational music play list to guest could take home. Henry, who is also the founder of Sickle Cell Warriors of Wisconsin, the only of its kind in Wisconsin, had this to say about her motivation for the event.

“It is never about what happened to us, but rather what is now happening for us. Being bold and resilient is part of a woman’s DNA.”

“You are not who they say you are,” a statement by Henry during the event on the way to an activity.

Henry instructed the women during an activity call “throw that mess away,” They were asked to write down the negative statements they may have heard, and throw them into a waste basket.

“I want women to confront their fears, search for purpose of the pain they have experienced.” Henry said, who held true to her world by allowing woman to step into a mirror, and encouraged them selves, while other women encouraged them as well. Guest were able to enjoy music ranging from Roar by Katy Perry, to “turning up” to Level up by Ciara, while eating food, and some luxury deserts such as diamond lined white candy apples.

The event concluded with the effects evident on the beautiful and empowered faces of the women as they danced their way out of the salon. When asked if there will be more events Henry responded, “I am looking forward to expanding to the great city of Milwaukee in 2019.”

“Who runs the world? Girls!” lyrics from a Beyonce song that was played during he event that holds truth, they certainly have the girl power necessary. Women stay encouraged and fearless.