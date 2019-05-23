Big League Fun Exhibit Returns to the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

MILWAUKEE, WI – (May 23, 2019) — The Betty Brinn Children’s Museum welcomes its Big League Fun exhibit back to their Special Exhibits Gallery on May 25. The educational exhibit, which will immerse visitors in the exciting world of baseball, is sponsored by the Marcus Corporation, with additional support provided by The Brewers Community Foundation and Bud and Sue Selig. Big League Fun will be featured at the Museum through September 8, 2019, and is locally sponsored by the Werner Family Foundation.

The 2,000 square-foot hands-on experience was created by the Museum under a license from Major League Baseball. It features fun activities, simulated game experiences, and trivia challenges that promote important educational concepts for children and engage fans of all ages.

While exploring Big League Fun, visitors can:

Get tips for proper pitching, throwing, fielding, hitting and base running before heading to the bullpen and pitching into the strike zone; perfecting your swing and stepping up to the plate; leading off, running to second or back to the bag; throwing from the infield or outfield with simulated plays; and grabbing a glove for catching practice.

Pretend to be the announcer and deliver the play-by-play using real game clips and sound effects.

Learn about the teams that make up Major League Baseball, vocabulary and rules, and how to calculate statistics.

Test your baseball knowledge with challenging trivia.

Choose a position and jersey number, add your name and snap your photo in front of a baseball card backdrop.

Make the pretend ballpark experience fun and realistic with props, costumes, real baseball equipment, and memorabilia.

The exhibit experience is free with Museum admission. The Museum is open Monday – Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from noon until 5 p.m. Museum admission is $9 per person and $8 per senior (adults older than 55) and children younger than 1 are free; out-of-state visitors will be charged $1 more per person. More information is available at bbcmkids.org or by calling 414-390-KIDS (5437).

Major League Baseball and MLB are trademarks of Major League Baseball and are used with permission. © 2019 MLB. All rights reserved.

About the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

The Betty Brinn Children’s Museum is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to providing evidence-based learning opportunities that prepare children to become capable students and successful adults. The Museum’s mission is supported by the design of hands-on exhibit and program experiences for children, and adult education that focuses on early childhood brain development, learning styles, parenting skills and how the Museum environment can be used to promote a young child’s cognitive, emotional, social and physical growth. The Museum’s Maker Initiatives expand the organization’s core learning-by-doing mission to the larger community through programs and events offered at the Museum, in the community and at its satellite facility, Brinn Labs. Because research confirms that disadvantaged children can benefit the most from early education and project-based learning, the Museum provides free/subsidized parenting workshops, admission, membership, field trips, programs, events, and transportation assistance to ensure access by families and groups whose circumstances often limit their use of community resources. For more information, visit bbcmkids.org and brinnlabs.org.