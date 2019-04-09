Name of Event: Black Arts MKE Youth Performing Arts Summer Camp

Date: July 8 – August 2, 2019

Time: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Description: Black Arts MKE will offer an all day, four-week performing arts (musical theater) free summer camp for low income Milwaukee youth ages 12 to 18. Youth will be challenged to choose a story to adapt into a 45-minute musical theater performance, write the script, songs, audition, and rehearse the play. They will discover their unique talents in design by creating set and simple costume pieces.

Facilitated by Bronzeville Arts Ensemble and Black Arts MKE performing teaching artists, performing arts summer camp includes meals and will feature eight (8) culminating performances for youth, their families and the community.

Cost: No cost to qualified low income Milwaukee families

Location: Rehearsal Hall A, Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, 123 East State Street, Milwaukee, WI, 53202

Sign-up Deadline: June 1st

###

ABOUT BLACK ARTS MKE

Black Arts MKE’s mission is to increase the availability and quality of African American arts. We collaborate with local artists and arts organizations to bring renowned and original performance arts works by African American authors, playwrights, poets, musicians, and composers to our community. Our arts education outreach and community programs serve over 10,000 at-risk youth and their families. Black Arts MKE is home to theater group Bronzeville Arts Ensemble and Black Nativity by Langston Hughes, a holiday musical favorite in Milwaukee featuring an all local cast. Black Arts MKE is a proud Affiliate Member of United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) and Resident Group at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. Black Arts MKE is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation.