Black Boys’ Thriving: Reimagining the Narrative

The UW-Milwaukee African American Male Initiative (AAMI) invites you to submit a proposal for the 7th Annual Summit on Black Male Youth. We are seeking interactive and engaging workshop presenters to share effective, evidence-based practices for Black male youth to assist us in upholding the promise of our mission.

Our mission is to promote the strength and resilience of African American male youth by exposing them to life changing experiences and opportunities that lead to healthy, successful, and meaningful lives. This year’s theme is BLACK BOYS’ THRIVING: RE-IMAGINING THE NARRATIVE. We are expecting close to 800 middle school and 800 high school young men to attend the Summit each day.

WHEN: Monday, March 16, 2020 (Middle School) & Tuesday, March 17, 2020 (High School) from 08:30AM-02:30PM.

WHERE: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Student Union (2200 E. Kenwood Blvd. Milwaukee, WI. 53211).

WORKSHOP CRITERIA: Your presentation should have an assets-and-dignity-based approach/lens that focuses on strategies and solutions for the challenges facing young African-American/Black males. Workshops must be interactive, through hands-on and/or collaborative learning activities. In other words, no SIT & GET workshops consisting only of lecture style format.

NOTE: Presenters will have to present three workshops for the days they indicate they are available to present, will be supplied with an overhead projector/screen, and must bring their own laptop and adapter, or relevant supplies for their workshop. We will follow up with you requesting detailed information for your workshop on Friday, January 24, 2020 once your workshop has been approved by the Proposals Committee.

Submission deadline: Friday, 01/17/2020.

Here is the link to submit your proposals https://mpsresearch. co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_ b7p5YVnpqfPhJm5

If you have any questions or concerns please feel free to contact Ms. Ramona Sledge by email at [email protected]