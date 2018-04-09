Black Business Owners – Gain Access to Capital Through Training

Need Financing? US Black Chambers, Inc.’s Entrepreneur Training Program

Enroll now in this exclusive educational opportunity designed to help Black business owners gain access to capital. Our information sessions provide an overview of the program and prepares you for the registration process.

University of Phoenix has provided tuition and scholarship awards to qualified business owners to attend these online classes free of charge! Hear more about free classes at these information sessions.Get your business better prepared for tomorrow and register today.

Official class start dates: May 1, 2018, June 5, 2018, July 10, 2018, August 14, 2018, September 18, 2018, October 23, 2018, November 27, 2018 and January 15, 2019. All classes are tentatively scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM ET.

Looking for advertising and sales tools? Our marketing course will prepare you to not only promote yourself but utilize the latest technological tools to grow revenue for your business.

Interested in procurement or supply chain opportunities? Take the cash flow analysis class to develop business development strategies that can help you land your next big contract.

The financial statement preparation class can help you understand what a lender looks for when analyzing your loan application. Need connections to larger business opportunities? Work with our USBC Chamber of Commerce leaders to connect to technical assistance providers, city/state business opportunities and other businesses that can be potential strategic alliance or joint venture partners.

Click this link on the USBC Directory to register for this “free” class .

If you would like to become a member of the US Black Chambers, Inc., click on the following link.