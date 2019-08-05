Black Community Enjoy 2nd Cultural Festival

In a city that has been named the most degraded city in the country, and the worse place for African Americans to thrive, we find happiness in our daily living regimes. The summer time is particularly upbeat, there are festivals galore and events going on all summer for. There was a time where we had Afro Fest which celebrated black culture at the summer fest grounds, that was taken away and then revived every year at various parks. That festival took place earlier this summer at Brown Deer Park, but another event took place this past weekend to celebrate Black culture.

The Black Arts Fest of Milwaukee Happened August 2ndand It was Phenomenal. After it’s inaugural year in 2018, it founders boasted a attendance rate of over 9,000. It is of no wonder that they brought the event back for a second year. Although it was not the Afro Fest we enjoyed in the past, the festival grounds showcased local talent, arts and brought in food vendors of Black descent for many tasty dishes.

“It was nice to be down here again celebrated us.” That was a quote from woman as she talked with about the history of the festival. The night was capped off when R&B singing sensations SWV rocked the stage at 10:15 that night. The event with a lot of positivity and no issues, let’s keep that up Milwaukee.