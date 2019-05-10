Black Designer of Baby Products Introduces a New Fashionable, Handmade Baby Sleeper

The multi-use Nestie, a baby mat or bassinet, is beautifully made for nap time, sleep time, tummy time, co-sleeping, and floor play.

Colorado Springs, CO — Tiny Toes and Tiaras, a 100% Black-owned upscale online children’s boutique, introduces a new handmade couture sleeper for babies, the Nestie. Available in many beautiful patterns, the baby mat or bassinet can be converted for sleep time, nap time, tummy time, co-sleeping, and floor play. With Nestie, babies not only dress in the best styles, but they also sleep in style.

“Fashionable baby items do not have to be limited to just clothes,” said Shambrica Washington, Owner of Tiny Toes and Tiaras. “We’re changing the luxury baby goods game with our new baby mat, the Nestie.”

The made-to-order Nestie may be customized in different colors, or ordered in one of the pre-designed combinations of fabric patterns. The multi-use sleeper is reversible, trimmed in beautiful lace, and comes with cute decorative pillows.

The Nestie and other special items from Tiny Toes and Tiaras may be browsed from the comfort of one’s home, and promptly delivered worldwide. The boutique offers coordinating outfits available for portraits, holidays, weddings or other special occasions and includes hard-to-find details. Its unique flower girl dresses have been featured in Brides Magazine UK London.

Tiny Toes and Tiaras will officially release and showcase the Nestie at the Children’s Club tradeshow in early August with Barney’s New York, Neiman and Marcus, Sak’s Fifth Avenue, and many more major retail buyers in attendance.

Go to https://www.tinytoesandtiaras.com/product/nestie to see the beautiful multiuse sleeper.

About Tiny Toes & Tiaras:

After overcoming an abusive broken marriage and homelessness, Shambrica Washington moved to Colorado Springs and continued to pursue her dream of owning a one-of-a-kind internationally known children’s boutique. In 2011, she established Tiny Toes and Tiaras, and since then the store has been nominated for the Gold Daisy Award for the best baby boutique in Colorado Springs and has gained international attention. Visit https://www.tinytoesandtiaras.com/ to learn more.