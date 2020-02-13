Black History Month Author Showcase Featuring Clarene Mitchell at Vibez Creative Arts Space

In celebration of Black History Month, Chrishella Roche has been featuring local Black authors at her Vibez Creative Arts Space throughout the month of February.

Her “It’s Lit! Author Meet & Greet” series has included an author showcase night that featured authors from various genres and events at which individual authors’ hosts their events.

On Thursday, February 27th Clarene Mitchell will host her event. She is the author of “Shine Online with LinkedIn.” Mitchell describes the book as a hybrid between a novel and a tech book.

Her goal with the book is to help others understand LinkedIn more and empower them to effectively use the platform.

Clarene sees a digital divide when it comes to African Americans having training regarding the platform and using it.

She is passionate about bridging that gap.

LinkedIn is the only social media platform that was created exclusively for professional and business purposes. Many people believe it is just for job seekers. But as the subtitle for her book states, LinkedIn isn’t just an online database of resumes.

EVENT INFORMATION

WHAT: Event will include: Networking – Imani Ray, owner of Natural “E,” will interview Clarene Mitchell about her process with publishing her book within less than 60 days and why LinkedIn is important. – Open Q&A about LinkedIn – Mitchell’s book will be available for just $20

WHO: Clarene Mitchell, LinkedIn trainer and author of ‘Shine Online with LinkedIn: LinkedIn Isn’t Just an Online Database of Resumes!’

WHEN: Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 6:30 – 8:00 pm

WHERE: Vibez Creative Arts Space, 3536 W. Fond Du Lac Ave. (2nd Floor Balcony of Sherman Phoenix)