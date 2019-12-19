Black Like Me Featuring Choreographer and Dance Artist Jade Solomon Curtis Comes to the Marcus Performing Arts Center on February 12

Black Like Me combines physical, verbal, visual and sonic language to tell five narratives and perspectives in a unique way. Inspired by present day youth and their casual use of the word ni –––– er, innovative multi-disciplined artists, visual/media design experts and digital campaign strategists come together to, in essence, combine the best of arts and sciences to enhance the singular message; ni ––– er can not be transformed.
The one night only performance will take place on Wednesday, February 12 at 7:00 pm in the Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, December 19 at 12:00 pm at the Marcus Center Box Office and can be purchase in person at 929 North Water Street, Downtown Milwaukee, by phone at 414-273-7206 or online at MarcusCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com. Groups of 10 or more SAVE! and should call Groups Sales at 414-273-7121 x210/213.
The presentation of Black Like Me is supported by the New England Foundation for the Arts’ National Dance Project with lead funding from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation and the Andrew W Mellon Foundation.
This presentation is also supported by the Arts Midwest Touring Fund, a program of Arts Midwest that is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts, with additional contributions from The Wisconsin Arts Board and the Crane Group.
This performance is part of the MC Presents series sponsored by The Fitz at the Ambassador Hotel.
Jade Solomon Curtis
Executive Artistic Director/Choreographer
A celebrated soloist of Donald Byrd’s Spectrum Dance Theater, Curtis is also the subject of an Emmy Award winning short titled Jade Solomon Curtis by Ralph Bevins (Seattle Channel).
Curtis received her BFA in Dance Performance from Southern Methodist University and is the recipient of fellowships, residencies and grants from the University of South Carolina, Velocity Dance Center, Seattle Office of Arts & Culture, Artist Trust and 4Culture. Curtis is also the Founder and Executive Artistic Director of Solo Magic and the Arts Director for the Pan African Center for Empowerment (P.A.C.E).
While at Spectrum, Curtis toured Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, as well as a National Tour. Since leaving Spectrum in 2015, her solo performances have been commissioned by Seattle Art Museum, Central District Forum for Art & Ideas, Grammy Award winning jazz composer, John Clayton; and presented by Seattle International Dance Festival, Velocity Dance Center, Spectrum Dance Theater, and Theater On The Square. In 2016, Curtis was selected to tour Cuba as part of Common Ground Music Project: Cuba; and her solo “Emancipation” was produced as part of the Seattle Art Museum’s landmark exhibition Kehinde Wiley: A New Republic. Her solo work has also been commissioned by the Seattle Art Museum as a part of Complex Exchange: Jacob Lawrence’s Great Migration.
Curtis has also performed as a member of Alison Chase Performance, Opus Dance Theater and Wideman/Davis Dance (SC); and for Seattle’s highly respected 5th Avenue Theater productions of Oklahoma, Carousel, Man of La Mancha and Holiday Inn.
A sought after teacher internationally, she teaches youth through professionals in contemporary dance and creative process; and was the Program Director of the Professional Division of the School at Spectrum.
JADE SOLOMON CURTIS/SOLO MAGIC
The mission of Solo Magic is to create socially relevant multi-disciplined performances highlighting dance, “Activism is the Muse”. Solo Magic, founded by Jade Solomon Curtis, is a non – profit arts initiative that collaborates with innovative artists to support creativity, growth and self-expression. By partnering with multi-disciplined artists, visual/media design experts and digital campaign strategists; in essence, combining the best of arts and sciences to enhance a singular message. Solo Magic supports multi-faceted dance works that will provide more exposure to community conversations, open the general public to atypical performances in non-traditional and traditional spaces and forge a renewed awakening of art. Our projects focus on manifesting the magic created from positive change of individual action; SOLO MAGIC.
For more information please visit www.solomagic.org
ABOUT THE MARCUS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
Established in 1969, the Marcus Performing Arts Center is the premier performing arts community gathering space in Southeastern Wisconsin. As the Marcus Center celebrates its 50th anniversary, it continues to build bridges between diverse members of our community through high-quality arts entertainment in the region and the state. The touring Broadway series, sponsored by Johnson Financial Group, is recognized as bringing the best of Broadway entertainment to Milwaukee for the past 20 years and provides opportunities to educate, entertain and engage audiences. The Marcus Center is also the home to the Milwaukee Symphony, Milwaukee Ballet, Florentine Opera, First Stage plus a variety of other important community and family events throughout the year. For more information about events visit the Marcus Center website at www.MarcusCenter.org. The Marcus Center is a private non-profit 501(c) 3 corporation and is a dedicated veterans memorial in Milwaukee.
ABOUT THE FITZ AT THE AMBASSADOR HOTEL
The Fitz, located in the iconic Ambassador Hotel, is one of three reimagined dining entities opened in late June 2017. The Fitz joins Gin Rickey and Deco Café as part of the Ambassador’s “Trifecta of Dining Excellence”. The Fitz features a menu of bold, creative flavors, crafted with influences from yesteryear by the culinary expertise of award winning Chef Jason Gorman. The Fitz’s name is a nod to F. Scott Fitzgerald and his energy and creative storytelling throughout the roaring twenties, the decade during which The Ambassador Hotel was founded. The Fitz offers breakfast, lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch, each of which celebrates the rich history of the hotel with Gorman’s contemporary take on the classics. Guests of the Ambassador Hotel, the Fitz, Deco Café’ and Gin Rickey are all welcome to take advantage of complimentary parking at the hotel and complimentary shuttle service to and from the Marcus Performing Arts Center.
