Black Like Me Featuring Choreographer and Dance Artist Jade Solomon Curtis Comes to the Marcus Performing Arts Center on February 12

MILWAUKEE, WI – Black Like Me is a multidisciplinary evening length work explores the reverb of a single word in a global community. It considers the effects of the word ni ––– er, all its permutations, its history and its casual use in Hip Hop culture. Comprised of 5 sections created in collaboration with two of America's leading Black media-design technologists, original sound composition and local activists; it asks if it is possible to redefine a word that was intended to belittle a people. Black Like Me combines physical, verbal, visual and sonic language to tell five narratives and perspectives in a unique way. Inspired by present day youth and their casual use of the word ni –––– er, innovative multi-disciplined artists, visual/media design experts and digital campaign strategists come together to, in essence, combine the best of arts and sciences to enhance the singular message; ni ––– er can not be transformed. The one night only performance will take place on Wednesday, February 12 at 7:00 pm in the Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, December 19 at 12:00 pm at the Marcus Center Box Office and can be purchase in person at 929 North Water Street, Downtown Milwaukee, by phone at 414-273-7206 or online at MarcusCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com. Groups of 10 or more SAVE! and should call Groups Sales at 414-273-7121 x210/213. The presentation of Black Like Me is supported by the New England Foundation for the Arts' National Dance Project with lead funding from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation and the Andrew W Mellon Foundation. This presentation is also supported by the Arts Midwest Touring Fund, a program of Arts Midwest that is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts, with additional contributions from The Wisconsin Arts Board and the Crane Group. This performance is part of the MC Presents series sponsored by The Fitz at the Ambassador Hotel.

Executive Artistic Director/Choreographer

Jade Solomon Curtis is a dance artist and choreographer who integrates classical and African-American vernacular movements with mixed-media and Hip Hop culture. Through the lens of a contemporary black woman, Curtis’s works ponder tradition and reinvention, social justice, social constructs as well as intuition and logic- often resulting in the subversion of an idea. A celebrated soloist of Donald Byrd’s Spectrum Dance Theater, Curtis is also the subject of an Emmy Award winning short titled Jade Solomon Curtis by Ralph Bevins (Seattle Channel). Curtis received her BFA in Dance Performance from Southern Methodist University and is the recipient of fellowships, residencies and grants from the University of South Carolina, Velocity Dance Center, Seattle Office of Arts & Culture, Artist Trust and 4Culture. Curtis is also the Founder and Executive Artistic Director of Solo Magic and the Arts Director for the Pan African Center for Empowerment (P.A.C.E). While at Spectrum, Curtis toured Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, as well as a National Tour. Since leaving Spectrum in 2015, her solo performances have been commissioned by Seattle Art Museum, Central District Forum for Art & Ideas, Grammy Award winning jazz composer, John Clayton; and presented by Seattle International Dance Festival, Velocity Dance Center, Spectrum Dance Theater, and Theater On The Square. In 2016, Curtis was selected to tour Cuba as part of Common Ground Music Project: Cuba; and her solo “Emancipation” was produced as part of the Seattle Art Museum’s landmark exhibition Kehinde Wiley: A New Republic. Her solo work has also been commissioned by the Seattle Art Museum as a part of Complex Exchange: Jacob Lawrence’s Great Migration. Curtis has also performed as a member of Alison Chase Performance, Opus Dance Theater and Wideman/Davis Dance (SC); and for Seattle’s highly respected 5th Avenue Theater productions of Oklahoma, Carousel, Man of La Mancha and Holiday Inn. A sought after teacher internationally, she teaches youth through professionals in contemporary dance and creative process; and was the Program Director of the Professional Division of the School at Spectrum.

